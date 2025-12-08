Menu Content

Representative Judges Say Special Tribunal 'Unconstitutional'

Written: 2025-12-08 17:13:46Updated: 2025-12-09 09:13:15

Photo : YONHAP News

Representative judges of courts nationwide say the two bills sought by the ruling Democratic Party are potentially unconstitutional and violate judicial independence.

The representative judges revealed their stance on Monday following a six-hour meeting about a potential tribunal to handle cases related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration and a bill that would classify judicial perversion of justice as a criminal offense.

The judges said altering judicial appointments and evaluations must not be pursued hastily based on short-term discussions or public sentiment, noting that such a change could undermine guarantees of judicial independence and public trust in the judiciary.

The association said the matter needs to undergo not only sufficient research and extensive discussions but also public comment and review.

Participants said improvements to the judicial system must focus on protecting rights and enhancing public trust in the trial process.
