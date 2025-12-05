Rival Camps Again Clash over Special Tribunal Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will partially revise its bill to establish tribunals related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration in an effort to uphold the Constitution. The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) continued to oppose the proposed tribunals, saying they violate judicial independence.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Jung Chung-rae on Monday said his party will revise and supplement a bill to establish tribunals dedicated to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.Jung said during a meeting of the party's Supreme Council that the party would make the revisions to further public consensus on the tribunals and to minimize unconstitutional factors.Monday marked the first time the DP chief has mentioned revising the bill.Meanwhile, the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok said Monday that the judiciary's concerns about the constitutionality of two DP-driven bills represent a stern warning from the people.Jang made the statement during a Supreme Council meeting when discussing the tribunal bill and a bill that would classify judicial perversion of justice as a criminal offense.The PPP chief said that during a gathering last Friday, the nation's top judges pointed out the unconstitutionality of the DP's bills and warned that they violate the people's right to a fair trial.Jang criticized the presidential office for supporting the two bills after the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee passed them last Wednesday, saying its choice revealed it to be the command center of constitutional destruction.In a statement after the council meeting, PPP senior deputy floor leader Choi Soo-jin said that the special tribunals would violate judicial independence.The bill would establish tribunals dedicated to the martial law declaration at the Seoul Central District Court and the Seoul High Court and appoint new judges to oversee arrests tied to "insurrection" cases.The bill also seeks to increase the maximum detention period for those accused of insurrection and incitement of war from six months to a year and to exclude those convicted of such crimes from pardons.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.