Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares closed more than one percent higher on Monday after a volatile session, as investors looked ahead to this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and awaited earnings results from major tech firms.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 54‑point‑eight points, or one‑point‑34 percent, to close at four‑thousand‑154‑point‑85.Turnover was moderate at 392 million shares worth 15‑point‑one trillion won, about ten‑point‑three billion U.S. dollars, with decliners outnumbering advancers 550 to 314.The two‑day Federal Open Market Committee meeting begins Tuesday in Washington, with market watchers widely expecting a quarter‑point rate cut.Investors are also watching earnings from U.S. tech companies Oracle and Broadcom, which could influence share prices of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.In Seoul, most shares advanced, with Samsung Electronics rising one‑point‑01 percent to 109‑thousand‑500 won and SK hynix surging six‑point‑07 percent to 577‑thousand won.Battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution jumped five‑point‑99 percent to 451‑thousand‑500 won after announcing a new supply deal with Mercedes‑Benz.Automakers also finished higher, with Hyundai Motor up zero‑point‑16 percent to 315‑thousand‑500 won and Kia rising one‑point‑62 percent to 125‑thousand‑600 won.Financial shares fell, with KB Financial Group down two‑point‑14 percent to 127‑thousand‑900 won and Shinhan Financial dropping two‑point‑74 percent to 78‑thousand won.The tech‑heavy KOSDAQ gained three‑point‑05 points, or zero‑point‑33 percent, to close at 927‑point‑79.The South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by one‑point‑nine won, trading at one‑thousand‑466‑point‑nine won as of 3:30 p.m.