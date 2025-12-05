Entertainer Park Na-rae Suspends Broadcast Activities after Mistreatment, Substance Abuse Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Comedian and TV personality Park Na-rae will suspend all broadcast activities after being accused of mistreating her managers and receiving unauthorized medical treatments.Park wrote on social media on Monday that she would halt her work “until everything is clearly resolved,” and that she could not continue appearing on programs if doing so disrupted colleagues and production teams.She will step away from ongoing shows, including "I Live Alone" and "Amazing Saturday" on tvN.Park said she recently met with her former manager to resolve misunderstandings, but added that “everything remains entirely my fault” and offered a public apology.Her statement followed a Dispatch report on Saturday that she had received illegal IV treatments from an unlicensed practitioner. The Korean Medical Association condemned Park's alleged conduct on Monday, calling it unlawful and calling for an investigation.Health authorities said they will monitor the situation as prosecutors review related complaints, noting that if illegal treatment occurred and Park knowingly requested it, she too could face legal liability under medical law.