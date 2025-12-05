Presidential Aide Urges Coupang to Spell Out Liability, Prevent Secondary Harm after Data Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik on Monday said concerns were rising that leaked customer information from Coupang could be exploited for online fraud or unauthorized card use, adding that the company must clearly outline how it will assume responsibility if damage occurs.Speaking at a senior aides’ meeting at the presidential office, Kang stressed that secondary harm-prevention measures should be implemented immediately, noting that Coupang had inserted a disclaimer into its terms stating it would not be liable for losses caused by hacking.He ordered a thorough review and correction of any contract clauses that unfairly disadvantage consumers and a broad investigation into whether Coupang recruited former officials from prosecutors’ offices, courts, the antitrust watchdog and the labor ministry in ways that could undermine fair competition.Kang also instructed ministries to adopt more forceful responses—including passport invalidation and international cooperation for repatriation—to curb draft dodging that involves extended overseas stays.He said authorities had failed to respond adequately to the previous week's heavy snowfall in the capital region and Gangwon Province, despite advance forecasts, and urged the interior ministry and local governments to immediately reinforce their cold-weather and heavy-snow protocols.He also noted mounting frustration among students and parents following the spike in difficulty on this year's English section of the college entrance exam. He asked the education ministry and the test-evaluation institute to prepare responsible countermeasures.