'No Other Choice,' 'Kpop Demon Hunters' Each Earn 3 Golden Globe Nominations

Photo : YONHAP News

Cannes‑winning director Park Chan‑wook’s black comedy “No Other Choice” and Netflix animated hit “KPop Demon Hunters” each received three Golden Globe nominations.The Golden Globes announced the nominees Monday, with “No Other Choice,” starring Lee Byung‑hun and Son Ye‑jin, nominated for best motion picture — musical or comedy and best non‑English language motion picture.Other nominees in the musical or comedy category include “Blue Moon” by Richard Linklater, “Bugonia” by Yorgos Lanthimos, “Marty Supreme” by Josh Safdie, “Nouvelle Vague” by Richard Linklater and “One Battle After Another” by Paul Thomas Anderson.Lee also earned a nod for best performance by a male actor in a musical or comedy.“KPop Demon Hunters” is competing for best animated motion picture alongside “Arco,” “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle,” “Elio,” “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain” and “Zootopia 2.”The Netflix animated film also received nominations for cinematic and box-office achievement, and "Golden" got a nod for best original song.The 83rd Annual Golden Globes ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on January 11.