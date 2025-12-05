Lawsuit to Challenge Coupang Inc. over Large-Scale Data Breach

Photo : YONHAP News

An upcoming lawsuit will take aim at Coupang's U.S. parent company following a recent data breach at the e-commerce giant that exposed the personal information of more than 30 million people.Kim Kuk-il, the managing partner at Daeryun Law Firm, said in a press conference in Manhattan on Monday that the company's U.S. branch, SJKP, will file the class action in federal court.The lawsuit will be brought on behalf of both South Korean and U.S.-based Coupang users whose personal information was exposed in the breach. It will argue that the parent company, registered in Delaware and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, failed to meet its corporate governance obligations and breached disclosure requirements.The lawyer then vowed to get to the bottom of the data breach case and ensure that impacted users receive compensation.On November 29, Coupang disclosed that personal information for approximately 33-point-seven million of its customers had been compromised, including names, email addresses, phone numbers and delivery details.Parent company Coupang Inc. owns 100 percent of the platform's South Korean corporation, and founder Bom Kim holds more than 70 percent of Coupang Inc.'s voting rights.