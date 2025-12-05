At Least 30 injured after 7.5 Earthquake Hits Japan's Aomori Prefecture

Photo : YONHAP News

A seven-point-five-magnitude earthquake struck waters off the northernmost Aomori Prefecture of Honshu, Japan's largest island, late on Monday, injuring at least 30 people.Japan's Kyodo News and NHK reported that the quake hit around 11:15 p.m. Monday, with an epicenter at a depth of 54 kilometers.Tsunami warnings were issued for Aomori, Iwate Prefecture and Hokkaido's coastal areas, but were later lifted, and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a Hokkaido-Sanriku-Oki post-quake earthquake warning for the first time since introducing the system in December 2022.Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday that she'd been briefed on the injuries to 30 people and on one residential fire caused by the quake, and that she will continue to monitor the situation.The prime minister urged the public to pay attention to quake-related information over the next week and to take lifesaving precautions.The latest earthquake follows a deadly seven-point-six-magnitude quake that shook the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture in January 2024, which resulted in more than two-thousand casualties.