Pres. Lee: Religious Groups Meddling in Politics Must Be Dissolved

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung said entities that violate the law and Constitution should be dismantled, in apparent reference to the Unification Church.During a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul's Yongsan District on Tuesday, Lee asked Minister of Government Legislation Cho Won-cheol whether he had reviewed ways to dissolve religious groups that meddle with politics and engage in strange activities through illegal financing.Lee had instructed the ministry to review such a measure during a Cabinet meeting last Tuesday, saying that religious groups had violated the separation of church and state by engaging in political activity at the systemic level. He noted that Japan has issued dissolution orders in similar cases.Though he didn't name a specific religious group, his question appeared to refer to the Unification Church, which is currently facing various accusations of bribery and collusion with the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Cho told Lee that such dissolutions were a matter of civil rather than Constitutional law and that they were possible for groups that had repeatedly committed serious crimes.