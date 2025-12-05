Ex-PPP Chief Calls Pres. Lee's 'Religious Groups' Comment Threat to Unification Church

Photo : YONHAP News

The former head of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) says President Lee Jae Myung is attempting to stop Unification Church official from further discussing their alleged ties with the ruling camp.Former PPP cheif Han Dong-hoon criticized Lee on Facebook on Tuesday for his remarks earlier that day, in which he'd argued that religious groups meddling in politics must be dissolved.Han said the Unification Church scandal has already started and Lee's open threats are aimed at stopping church officials from testifying about providing money to Lee himself or the ruling party politicians.Han called for the removal of all politicians who have received money from the group, regardless of their political affiliation.Han's comment came in the wake of a former church higher-up's testimony that he'd contacted the PPP and the Democratic Party(DP) ahead of the 2022 presidential election, which Yoon Suk Yeol won.Yun Young-ho, former head of the Unification Church's world headquarters, said on the stand Friday that the church had closer ties with the DP between 2017 and 2021, that he'd reached out to four current members of Lee’s Cabinet before the church-led World Summit 2022 and that two of them ended up visiting Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja.