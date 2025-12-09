Pres. Lee Follows Up on Religious Group Dissolution Request, Outlines 2026 Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae Myung said during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that entities that violate the law and Constitution should be dismantled, in apparent reference to the Unification Church. He also outlined upcoming reform plans across several major industries in the meeting, stating that 2026 must mark the beginning of a significant leap forward.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Last week, President Lee Jae Myung instructed the government to review ways to dissolve religious groups that meddle in politics, saying such entities violated the separation of church and state.Though he didn't name a specific religious group, his question appeared to refer to the Unification Church, which is currently facing multiple accusations of bribery and collusion with the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.During a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul's Yongsan District on Tuesday, the president asked Minister of Government Legislation Cho Won-cheol for an update on the review process.In his inquiry, he referred to the organizations in question as groups that meddle with politics and engage in strange activities through illegal financing.Cho told Lee that such dissolutions were a matter of civil rather than Constitutional law and that they were possible for groups that had repeatedly committed serious crimes.Lee also said during Tuesday's meeting that 2026 must mark the beginning of a significant leap forward, led by reforms in six areas, including pension and labor.He said resistance is inevitable when it comes to reform, and that changes occur when resistance is overcome.The president said that though political parties are often at odds during the legislative process, he is confident that such differences can be resolved through common sense, principles and respect for the will of the people.He noted that South Korea’s food shipments had reached a record high and vowed that the government would help K-food become a strategic export industry.He instructed related agencies to provide support in areas including overseas marketing.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.