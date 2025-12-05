PPP: Pres. Lee Has Warned Unification Church against Saying More

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) said that by mentioning the need to dissolve religious groups that violate the Constitution, President Lee Jae Myung has warned the Unification Church against further comments on his government and party.PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said on Facebook on Tuesday that, following a church official's unfavorable testimony about Lee and the ruling Democratic Party(DP), the president had openly threatened to eradicate the Unification Church if it said more about ties to the ruling camp.Jang said Lee appears nervous and that, though the president had criticized the church for intervening in politics and engaging in strange activities involving illicit funds, his government and party also benefited from such activities.Jang said if the Unification Church is dismantled, the DP must be as well.Jang claimed that the president has abused his authority to protect himself and eliminate his enemies, and that he wondered what other far-fetched arguments the president and DP will come up with when the truth comes out.