Prosecutors Clear Customs Officials of Drug Smuggling Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of customs officials was cleared of drug smuggling allegations after an investigation found the accusations against them to be groundless.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office said Tuesday, when announcing the interim results of its joint investigation with police, that it had found no evidence to substantiate Superintendent Baek Hae-ryon's accusation that the group had aided a drug smuggling operation in 2023.Prosecutors have dismissed the allegations without filing charges.Baek had alleged that the National Police Agency and the Korea Customs Service had exerted pressure on the case, which involved members of a Malaysian drug ring who managed to smuggle large quantities of narcotics through Incheon International Airport.The prosecution also said it had found no evidence that former President Yoon Suk Yeol's office intervened in the case.Six members of the crime ring that smuggled in the drugs and two South Koreans who distributed the narcotics domestically are on trial for related charges.Indictments have been stayed for eight other members of the group who were found to be overseas.