Democratic Party Calls Opposition Filibuster ‘Coup Against People’s Livelihoods’

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party accused the People Power Party of staging a “coup against people’s livelihoods” after the opposition bloc decided to filibuster a slate of bills aimed at easing economic pressure on households.Democratic lawmakers held a protest inside parliament ahead of the National Assembly’s plenary session on Tuesday, arguing that the conservative party was slowing down the legislature while turning its back on ordinary citizens.DP leader Jung Chung-rae blasted the filibuster plan as bizarre and outrageous and urged the People Power Party to “come to its senses” and cooperate on passing the bills.Chung also criticized the PPP for continuing to chant "Yoon Again" one year after the December 3 martial law crisis, questioning whether its leadership was ignoring dissent within its own ranks.DP floor leader Kim Byung-kee added that the PPP's “hostage-taking of people’s livelihoods” could not be tolerated, calling the party's behavior a regressive political maneuver that created additional risk for the nation.He said the Democratic Party would process reform legislation and livelihood bills without delay and declared the launch of emergency action to restore normal parliamentary operations and relieve the public.