Cold Morning Ahead As Dry Weather Raises Fire Risk in East

Photo : YONHAP News

Dry air advisories remained in place along the coast of Gangwon Province’s Yeongdong region and the southeastern shoreline on Tuesday, where parched conditions and occasionally brisk winds heightened the risk of wildfires.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, some of these advisories may gradually be lifted on Thursday as rain or snow move through parts of the country.Skies nationwide will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday, then turn overcast late at night.Patches of fog reducing visibility to below one kilometer may form over inland areas from early morning through mid-day.Morning temperatures will again dip below freezing in many regions, with readings ranging from minus six degrees to four degrees Celsius, hitting one degree in Seoul and minus one degree in Daegu.Daytime temperatures will be milder, climbing to between seven and 14 degrees—around seasonal norms—with highs of 10 degrees in Seoul and 13 degrees in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.Waves in the East Sea will reach up to two-point-five meters.