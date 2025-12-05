Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Democratic Party Condemns Japanese PM’s Claim That Dokdo Japanese Territory

Written: 2025-12-09 19:25:13Updated: 2025-12-09 19:32:40

Democratic Party Condemns Japanese PM’s Claim That Dokdo Japanese Territory

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party on Tuesday denounced Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s renewed claim that Dokdo—which Japan calls Takeshima—is Japanese territory, calling the remarks a repeated distortion of history.

In a statement, party spokesperson Moon Dae-rim said the prime minister’s comments during a House of Representatives budget committee meeting constituted a “serious provocation” that infringed on Korea’s sovereignty and contradicted both international norms and historical facts.

Moon criticized the remarks as evidence that the Japanese government is using Dokdo as political propaganda, urging Takaichi to withdraw what he called anachronistic claims and to issue a responsible apology with guarantees against recurrence.

He added that any attempt to escalate territorial provocations—including dispatching cabinet-level officials to the “Takeshima Day” event—would be unacceptable, particularly at a moment when discussions of a bilateral summit are underway.

Takaichi made the comments after a Japanese ruling party lawmaker claimed Korea’s “illegal occupation” of the islets remains unchanged, prompting her to reiterate Tokyo’s position that the territory is “inherently Japanese” on both historical and international legal grounds.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >