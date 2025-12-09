Mic Cut During PPP Filibuster Sparks Clash in Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and opposition parties clashed in the National Assembly on Tuesday as Speaker Woo Won‑shik cut off an opposition lawmaker’s microphone during a filibuster.Woo halted People Power Party Representative Na Kyung‑won's speech at 4:39 p.m., 13 minutes after it began.In protest of a revision to the Fair Transactions in Franchise Business Act on the final day of the regular parliamentary session, Na accused the ruling Democratic Party of a “legislative coup,” saying it was undermining the Constitution, the rule of law and the separation of powers.Woo condemned Na for disrupting proceedings, citing the National Assembly Act, and turned off her microphone.The speaker then declared a recess, less than two hours into the session, amid shouts and protests, saying the chamber could not proceed under the circumstances.The plenary session reconvened around 8:30 p.m., but disorder persisted. The speaker adjourned the regular plenary session of the National Assembly as scheduled late Tuesday, which naturally ended the the filibuster procedure.The Democratic Party said it plans to pass the bill Thursday during a special session of parliament which begins on Wednesday, and push ahead with other contentious legislation by year’s end, regardless of the filibuster.