S. Korea Signs Framework Agreement to Supply K2 Tanks, Armored Vehicles to Peru

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean defense company has signed a framework agreement to export K2 tanks and other ground equipment to Peru.The presidential office said Wednesday in a press release that under the agreement, Peru will procure 195 vehicles—54 K2 tanks and 141 K808 wheeled armored vehicles—by next year in cooperation with a South Korean arms manufacturer and Peru’s state‑owned defense firm.The government said Hyundai Rotem signed the agreement with Peru’s Army Weapons and Ammunition Factory at the Peruvian Army headquarters in Lima, Peru, on Tuesday local time.Seoul did not disclose the value of the deal, but based on past export prices, the final contract is estimated to exceed two trillion won, or one‑point‑36 billion U.S. dollars.The top office said the deal would mark the nation’s largest export of ground weapons systems to Latin America and, if implemented, represent the first entry of K2 tanks into the region following their deployment in Europe.President Lee Jae Myung welcomed the signing, saying he expects the deal to serve as an opportunity to significantly strengthen defense and arms industry cooperation between the two nations.