National Security Adviser to Visit US Next Week for Summit Follow-Up Talks

National Security Adviser Wi Sung‑lac will travel to Washington, D.C., next week to discuss follow‑up measures to the South Korea‑U.S. summit and coordination on North Korea.According to multiple diplomatic sources Wednesday, Wi is scheduled to arrive Tuesday and is expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.The two sides are expected to discuss implementation of the joint fact sheet released November 13, outlining agreements reached at the summit.On December 2, First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon‑joo and U.S. Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker agreed to swiftly activate working‑level consultative bodies to carry out summit agreements in areas such as nuclear energy, shipbuilding and nuclear‑powered submarines.In line with that accord, the Office of National Security has formed three task forces — on uranium enrichment, nuclear‑powered submarines and the defense budget — and working‑level consultations with the U.S. are now underway.