Recording Indicates Unification Church Aided Yoon's 2022 Election Victory

Photo : YONHAP News

An audio recording unveiled during the trial of Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman linked to the Unification Church, suggests that the organization helped former President Yoon Suk Yeol win the March 2022 presidential election.In the recording played before the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday, Jeon told a Unification Church higher-up on March 30, 2022, that the church had helped Yoon win, that the favor must be repaid and that then-first lady Kim Keon-hee understood the situation.Additional recordings suggested that the organization had been in communication with both political camps.One captured Rep. Na Kyung-won of the People Power Party asking for the Unification Church's help coordinating a planned meeting between then–presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.Another appeared to show Yun Young-ho, former head of the Unification Church's global headquarters, claiming he had approached Jeong Jin-sang, a close aide to the Democratic Party’s then-presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, for a church event.Additional transcripts reviewed by KBS show Yun stating that he had also contacted figures in the Moon Jae-in administration.