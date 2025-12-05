PPP Chief: DP Would Face Backlash If Reps. Accused of Religious Collusion

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok said the ruling Democratic Party(DP) would face enormous backlash if any one of its representatives were accused in court of receiving illicit support from the Unification Church.The opposition chief's remark comes ahead of Wednesday's final hearing in the embezzlement trial of the church's former second-in-command, Yun Young-ho, who testified that he'd provided luxury items and cash to DP politicians.The special prosecution team, which has focused its investigation on the church's alleged ties to the People Power Party before and after the 2022 race, referred the accusations concerning the DP to the National Office of Investigation on Tuesday.Jang accused Lee of attempting to intimidate the church and stop Yun from providing further related testimony in his call, the previous day, for the dissolution of religious groups that violate the Constitution.Jang said if a religious group should be dissolved for violating the Constitution and the law, so should the ruling party.