Coupang CEO Steps Down 11 Days after Data Breach

Photo : YONHAP News

Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun resigned on Wednesday in the wake of the e-commerce giant’s massive data breach that exposed nearly 34 million accounts.Park said in a statement that he is deeply sorry for causing public concern, adding that he'd decided to step down to assume responsibility for the incident.His resignation comes eleven days after Coupang disclosed that the personal information of 33-point-seven million customers had been exposed in the data breach.Coupang General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer Harold Rogers was elected to serve as the firm’s interim chief.The company said it had decided to appoint an interim CEO to address the latest incident and ease public concerns.Park’s resignation comes hours after Prime Minister Kim Min-seok threatened to take action if Coupang was found to have violated the law.During a state policy meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Wednesday, Kim described the leak of nearly 34 million customers’ personal information as “beyond the level of serious" and said protecting public information is a platform's most basic responsibility in a digital society.