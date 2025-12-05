Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Railway Union to Strike Thursday after Bargaining Collapses

Written: 2025-12-10 17:47:56Updated: 2025-12-10 18:06:15

Railway Union to Strike Thursday after Bargaining Collapses

Photo : YONHAP News

Employees and management at Korea Railroad Corporation failed to reach an agreement on Wednesday, breaking off negotiations after roughly half an hour and setting the stage for a strike to begin at nine a.m. on Thursday.

The breakdown came after the issue of performance-based pay was not placed on the agenda of the Public Institution Management Committee, a step the union says the government should have ensured.

Union leaders argued that without a firm pledge to resolve the pay issue within the year, they had no choice but to proceed with a strike involving about 10-thousand workers, leaving roughly 12-thousand essential personnel on duty.

The union has also demanded a high-speed rail integration plan and stronger safety measures. However, performance-pay rules—currently calculated at 80 percent of base salary—have become the central obstacle.

Citing past political assurances that have yet to materialize, the union accused the finance ministry of blocking a settlement and effectively pushing rail workers toward a strike.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >