Rain to End by Wednesday Morning in Most Regions As Heavy Snow Persists in Gangwon’s East

Photo : YONHAP News

Most of the country will see increasing cloud cover on Wednesday night, with light rain expected in parts of northern Gyeonggi Province and inland areas of central and northern Gangwon Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.Nationwide rain will fall through Thursday morning, then taper off. Cold northeasterly winds will keep snow or rain lingering along the east coast of Gangwon and parts of North Gyeongsang Province through Friday morning.Five to 10 millimeters of rainfall is expected, and snow in Gangwon’s east is forecast to reach three to more than 10 centimeters by Friday, with one to five centimeters likely in northeastern North Gyeongsang.Thursday morning temperatures will be milder, rising to about five degrees Celsius in Seoul and ranging from roughly minus one degree to nine degrees nationwide, up four to six degrees from Wednesday.Daytime highs will reach about eight degrees in Seoul and six to 17 degrees across the country, marking similar or slightly warmer conditions.Waves are forecast to rise two to five meters across the Yellow Sea, East Sea, waters near Jeju, and the outer southwestern South Sea, with strong swells expected along the east coast.