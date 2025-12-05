Senior Officials of S. Korea, US Discuss Economic Security, Supply Chains

Photo : Foreign Minstry / Yonhap

Senior diplomats from South Korea and the United States reaffirmed economic security commitments made at recent bilateral summits and discussed supply chain cooperation in Washington.Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg held the 10th Senior Economic Dialogue on Wednesday.The U.S. Department of State said in a press release that two officials had reaffirmed pledges made at the two nations' recent summits, which took place in Washington in August and in Gyeongju in October.The two officials emphasized the importance of strengthening joint economic security measures and securing trusted supply chains.They also discussed ways to align economic and national security policies to preserve collective competitiveness and counter unfair nonmarket practices.Both sides explored further collaboration on critical minerals, with Helberg highlighting South Korea’s leadership in building resilient supply chains in both regional and multilateral fora.The State Department added that, in line with U.S. President Donald Trump’s initiatives to support lasting peace, the officials discussed leveraging industrial competitiveness to help restore economic stability in conflict zones.