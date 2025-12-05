Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Senior Officials of S. Korea, US Discuss Economic Security, Supply Chains

Written: 2025-12-11 10:12:03Updated: 2025-12-11 10:46:41

Senior Officials of S. Korea, US Discuss Economic Security, Supply Chains

Photo : Foreign Minstry / Yonhap

Senior diplomats from South Korea and the United States reaffirmed economic security commitments made at recent bilateral summits and discussed supply chain cooperation in Washington.

Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg held the 10th Senior Economic Dialogue on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of State said in a press release that two officials had reaffirmed pledges made at the two nations' recent summits, which took place in Washington in August and in Gyeongju in October.

The two officials emphasized the importance of strengthening joint economic security measures and securing trusted supply chains.

They also discussed ways to align economic and national security policies to preserve collective competitiveness and counter unfair nonmarket practices.

Both sides explored further collaboration on critical minerals, with Helberg highlighting South Korea’s leadership in building resilient supply chains in both regional and multilateral fora.

The State Department added that, in line with U.S. President Donald Trump’s initiatives to support lasting peace, the officials discussed leveraging industrial competitiveness to help restore economic stability in conflict zones.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >