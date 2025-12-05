Exports Rise 17.3% in First 10 Days of December

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean exports increased by more than 17 percent in the first ten days of December from the same period of last year, driven by strong shipments of semiconductors.Korea Customs Service data released Thursday showed that exports totaled 20-point-six billion U.S. dollars during the period, up 17-point-three percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports rose three-point-five percent to two-point-42 billion dollars, with the number of working days rising by one from the previous year to eight and a half.Shipments of semiconductors jumped 45-point-nine percent, driving the overall increase.Exports of passenger cars and ships, however, fell five-point-seven percent and 47-point-seven percent, respectively.Exports to China increased by nearly 13 percent, while shipments to the United States decreased three-point-two percent.Imports rose by eight percent to 20-point-six billion dollars during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of 70 million dollars.