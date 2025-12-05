Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ex-DP Lawmaker Gets Finalized One-Year Prison Term for Sexual Harassment

Written: 2025-12-11 12:08:41Updated: 2025-12-11 12:28:51

Ex-DP Lawmaker Gets Finalized One-Year Prison Term for Sexual Harassment

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party lawmaker Park Wan-ju was sentenced to one year in prison for the sexual harassment of his aide.

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling that found Park guilty of abusing a female assistant, causing her to suffer post-traumatic stress disorder and other injuries. 

The court upheld an order that he complete 40 hours of sexual violence treatment and a five-year ban on working with minors and people with disabilities.

Park was convicted of forcibly molesting his then-aide at a karaoke bar and a nearby parking lot in Seoul in December 2021, causing her psychological harm.

He was also charged with attempting to dismiss the aide after she reported the harassment to the party’s gender violence center in April 2022 and with defamation after telling constituents that she had sought a settlement.

Both the district court and the appeals court found him guilty of forcible sexual contact and defamation and sentenced him to one year in prison.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >