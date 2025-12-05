Ex-DP Lawmaker Gets Finalized One-Year Prison Term for Sexual Harassment

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party lawmaker Park Wan-ju was sentenced to one year in prison for the sexual harassment of his aide.The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling that found Park guilty of abusing a female assistant, causing her to suffer post-traumatic stress disorder and other injuries.The court upheld an order that he complete 40 hours of sexual violence treatment and a five-year ban on working with minors and people with disabilities.Park was convicted of forcibly molesting his then-aide at a karaoke bar and a nearby parking lot in Seoul in December 2021, causing her psychological harm.He was also charged with attempting to dismiss the aide after she reported the harassment to the party’s gender violence center in April 2022 and with defamation after telling constituents that she had sought a settlement.Both the district court and the appeals court found him guilty of forcible sexual contact and defamation and sentenced him to one year in prison.