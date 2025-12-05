Temperatures to Drop with Snow, Rain to Hit Eastern Provinces through Friday

Photo : KBS News

The eastern regions will see rain or snow from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.According to the national weather service, snowfall of three to eight centimeters is forecast in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and along the east coast, with some areas expecting a buildup of up to 10 centimeters.Mountains in the northeast of North Gyeongsang Province will likely see up to five centimeters of snow, and up to three centimeters will fall in coastal areas. Ulsan and other areas along the southeastern coastline will see up to one centimeter of snowfall.Rainfall is expected to be light, totaling between five and 15 millimeters.On Friday morning, colder temperatures are in store nationwide, ranging from minus eight degrees to four degrees Celsius, with the mercury dropping to minus three degrees in Seoul.Afternoon highs will hover between four and eleven degrees, with Seoul reaching a high of six degrees.More rain and snow are expected over the weekend, followed by a cold snap and strong winds.