1 Dead, 3 Remain Buried in Gwangju Library Construction Site Collapse

Written: 2025-12-11 15:30:33Updated: 2025-12-11 18:15:22

Photo : YONHAP News

Four workers were buried under rubble Friday after a structural collapse occurred at a public library construction site near Gwangju City Hall, one of whom was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead.
 
Fire authorities said they began rescue operations at the construction site of the Gwangju Representative Library around 1:58 p.m. after receiving a report that a collapse had occurred during cement work.
 
On-site workers and other witnesses said the accident occurred while concrete was being poured on the upper part of the structure.

First responders rescued one of the four who was found in cardiac arrest, and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

They have managed to locate another worker and rescue operations are underway. Authorities are still attempting to locate the remaining two.

The new library, being built on the site of a former waste incineration plant in the city’s Sangmu District, was 70 percent complete and targeting a 2026 opening.
