Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Special Counsel Denies Deliberately Neglecting Unification Church Allegations Involving Ruling Party

Written: 2025-12-11 16:36:16Updated: 2025-12-11 16:44:47

Special Counsel Denies Deliberately Neglecting Unification Church Allegations Involving Ruling Party

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee denied deliberately sitting on allegations that ruling party-affiliated politicians received money and gifts from the Unification Church.

At a press briefing on Thursday, the team said Yun Young-ho, the church's second-in-command, had named five politicians affiliated with both the ruling and main opposition parties, and that criticisms of their investigation as politically biased did not hold water.

The team said there was internal consensus that allegations concerning ruling Democratic Party(DP) politicians were not subject to the Act on the Appointment of an Independent Prosecutor​

The team denied that it had transferred Yun's claims to the police only after related allegations emerged, claiming it had prepared a report based on Yun's testimony in late August and that a review of the transfer had been completed.

The team said it had decided to transfer the case after wrapping up its investigation into the former first lady, but that it could no longer delay doing so now that media reports had made the matter public.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >