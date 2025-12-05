Stocks Fall for Third Day Despite Fed Rate Cut

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares closed lower Thursday for a third consecutive session as investors weighed the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest rate decision.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index dropped 24‑point‑38 points, or zero‑point‑59 percent, to close at four‑thousand‑110‑point‑62.Turnover was heavy, with 534 million shares worth 20 trillion won, about 13‑point‑five billion U.S. dollars, changing hands. Advancers outnumbered decliners 549 to 325.The Federal Open Market Committee wrapped up a two‑day meeting by lowering its key rate by zero‑point‑25 percentage points to a new range of three‑point‑five to three‑point‑75 percent, the lowest level in three years. The cut reduced the gap with South Korea’s benchmark rate to one‑point‑25 percentage points.In Seoul, Samsung Electronics slipped zero‑point‑65 percent to 107‑thousand‑300 won, while LG Energy Solution rose one‑point‑02 percent to 446‑thousand won.SK hynix tumbled three‑point‑75 percent after the Korea Exchange issued an investor warning following recent sharp gains. The advisory bans the margin trading of the stock.Hyundai Engineering & Construction rose two‑point‑51 percent, and GS Engineering and Construction climbed one‑point‑97 percent.The tech‑heavy KOSDAQ edged down zero‑point‑36 points, or zero‑point‑04 percent, to close at 934‑point‑64.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by two‑point‑six won, trading at one‑thousand‑473 won as of 3:30 p.m.