USFK to Retake Control of Osan Air Base Access Gates

United States Forces Korea(USFK) is retaking control of all access gates to the Osan Air Base, which it currently shares with the South Korean military.The move follows a special counsel team's raid of the base in July as part of an investigation into last year’s short-lived martial law declaration.The U.S. side currently controls two of the three gates in use at the air base, which also houses key South Korean Air Force facilities, including Air Force Operations Command.South Korean military personnel have been accessing the entrance near Air Force Operations Command with identification cards issued by the South Korean government.After USFK implements tighter security measures next month, the South’s military will need U.S.-approved defense identification cards to access the gate.A U.S. Forces Korea official said that authority over access control at Osan has always rested with the U.S. military.A South Korean Air Force official said the two sides are coordinating to improve the access system at the base, but did not disclose further details, citing security reasons.