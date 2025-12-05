Ex-Minister Charged in Martial Law Case, Ex-First Lady Investigation Meddling Scheme

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae was indicted and charged with aiding the Dec. 3 martial law bid and meddling in an investigation of the former first lady.The special counsel team investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived declaration said that Park had played a key role in an "insurrection", abused his power and violated the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.Park is not currently in custody after a court ruled twice against his pretrial detention.Prosecutors said the former minister instructed officials to consider dispatching prosecutors to the joint investigation headquarters established under military command soon after Yoon's declaration, and to inspect the available capacity of detention facilities.He also helped former first lady Kim Keon-hee escape various criminal charges, according to prosecutors.The team also announced the indictment of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, who it believes committed dereliction of duty by failing to appoint parliament's recommended Constitutional Court nominees after the passage of Yoon's impeachment motion.Han and three former presidential aides were also charged with power abuse in the nomination of two justices, which prosecutors said was done without proper verification.