Cold Blast to Hit Friday Morning, Temperatures to Drop 10 Degrees

A surge of cold air from the north is pushing temperatures steadily downward Thursday evening.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, cold wave advisories are set to take effect at nine p.m. across the greater Seoul area, South Chungcheong Province and the Jeolla provinces.Three to eight centimeters of snow will fall in the mountains of Gangwon Province and along the east coast through tomorrow, with some areas receiving upwards of 10 centimeters.The heaviest snowfall—one to three centimeters per hour—is forecast from late Thursday night into early Friday, raising the risk of travel disruptions.Nationwide temperatures will drop sharply on Friday, and strong winds will make it feel even colder.Morning lows will range from minus eight to four degrees Celsius, with Seoul at minus three—seven to 11 degrees lower than today.Daytime highs will also fall, ranging from four to 11 degrees, including six degrees in Seoul.Sea conditions will remain rough, with waves of two to five meters across most waters.Snow or rain are expected across most of the country on Saturday.