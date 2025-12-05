Menu Content

S. Korea, US Hold First NCG Meeting under New Gov't

Written: 2025-12-12 09:41:28Updated: 2025-12-12 10:51:20

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States held the fifth Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) meeting, the first since the terms of President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump began.

The talks were held in Washington, D.C. on Thursday and were led by Kim Hong‑cheol, deputy minister for national defense policy, and Robert Soofer, acting principal deputy assistant secretary of war for nuclear deterrence, chemical and biological defense policy and programs.

In a joint press statement after the meeting, Kim emphasized South Korea's commitment to the conventional defense of the Korean Peninsula.

Soofer reaffirmed Washington’s pledge to provide extended deterrence to Seoul, backed by the full range of U.S. military capabilities, including its nuclear assets.

The NCG is a bilateral body created to strengthen U.S. extended deterrence and respond to North Korea’s nuclear threats.

The group was established under the Washington Declaration, adopted by then‑President Yoon Suk Yeol and then-U.S. President Joe Biden during their summit in April of last year.
