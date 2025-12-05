N. Korea Concludes 3-Day Plenary Party Meeting

Photo : KCNA / Yonhap News

North Korea has concluded a three‑day plenary session of the ruling Workers’ Party, focusing on preparations for its congress scheduled for early next year.The North’s state‑run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Friday that an enlarged 13th plenary meeting of the party’s eighth Central Committee was held from Tuesday to Thursday to decide major party and state affairs.Leader Kim Jong‑un reviewed the implementation of party and state policies for the year and highlighted key achievements, according to the report.KCNA did not disclose how Kim assessed policy toward the United States and South Korea or his view of the current external environment.Kim reportedly said progress under the party’s defense‑modernization policy had enabled North Korea to address key security and defense issues despite global geopolitical and technological changes, adding that the nation was moving in the right direction.North Korea typically holds its year‑end plenary meeting for five to six days in late December, but this session was convened earlier in the month and ended after just three days.The shortened schedule and limited disclosures suggest the meeting served largely as preparation for the upcoming ninth Party Congress.