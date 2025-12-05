Foreigners Log Third-Largest Monthly Stock Sell-Off in November

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors offloaded a net 13-point-three trillion won worth of shares on the South Korean stock market in November, marking the third-largest monthly net sell-off on record.According to data released by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) on Friday, foreigners posted a net sell-off of 13-point-37 trillion won or 91-point-seven billion dollars last month, largely concentrated on the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index.November marks the third-largest monthly sell-off, trailing only April of this year at 13-point-five trillion won and May 2020 at 14-point-four trillion won.Last month's sharp appreciation of the U.S. dollar appeared to make Korean assets less attractive to overseas investors, and a market correction in stock indexes looks to have accelerated foreign selling.In contrast, foreign investors were net buyers in the local bond market, purchasing 16 trillion won in November, driven by strong demand for Treasury and monetary stabilization bonds.As of the end of November, foreign investors held one-thousand-192-point-eight trillion won in Korean equities, accounting for nearly 30 percent of total market capitalization.