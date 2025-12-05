Gallup: Pres. Lee's Approval Rating Drops 6 Percentage Points

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating fell six percentage points from the previous week to 56 percent.In response to a Gallup Korea survey conducted on one-thousand adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday, 56 percent of those polled had favorable opinions of the president's handling of state affairs, down six percentage points from the previous week.Thirty-four percent were dissatisfied with Lee, up five percentage points, while nine percent deferred a response.Among those satisfied, 28 percent mentioned diplomacy, and 14 percent talked about the administration's handling of the economy and bread-and-butter issues.Fifteen percent of respondents who responded negatively cited the economy and bread-and-butter issues. Nine percent mentioned ethical matters and the president's alleged evasion of his corruption trials.The pollster assessed that ruling Democratic Party(DP) politicians' alleged involvement in the gift scandal surrounding the Unification Church, which led to the resignation of former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo, could have contributed to the drop in approval.The survey's margin of error was plus or minus three-point-one percentage points with a 95 percent confidence level.