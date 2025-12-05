KMA Files Complaint against Ex-Pres. Yoon, Others for Med School Quota Hike

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association (KMA) filed a criminal complaint against former President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing him of deciding to raise the medical school admissions quota based on incorrect data and in violation of protocol.The KMA accused Yoon, former presidential chief of staff Lee Kwan-sup, former Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong, former Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo, and former Education Minister Lee Ju-ho of abuse of power and dereliction of duty.The doctors' group requested that prosecutors thoroughly investigate their allegations and punish the defendants severely.The group also demanded that Yoon and the others admit to their faults and apologize to the public and the medical community for causing a breakdown in the nation's healthcare system.The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) concluded last month that the Yoon administration's plan to hike the quota by two-thousand had relied on a faulty shortage projection.The state audit agency said the Yoon government had announced the plan without reaching a consensus with the KMA and allocated additional spots across medical schools without on-site verification or consistent evaluation criteria.