Heavy Snow Forecast Nationwide This Weekend

Photo : KBS News

Under cloudy and overcast skies nationwide, rain is expected along the east coast and in the southern regions of Busan, Ulsan and Jeju until Friday afternoon.On Saturday, the country will receive heavy snow with daytime highs above freezing.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), up to ten centimeters will accumulate in Gangwon Province and the mountainous areas of Jeju, and up to eight centimeters will reach Seoul and its surrounding region, as well as North Chungcheong Province.One to five centimeters are projected for the rest of the country.From late afternoon onward, the inland areas of the central region and Jeju's mountains are likely to see up to 3 centimeters of wet snow per hour.By Sunday, snow will be falling in the central Chungcheong region and parts of the southern Gyeongsang and Jeolla provinces.Morning lows on Saturday will range from minus three degrees to seven degrees Celsius, and daytime highs will hit one to 14 degrees.