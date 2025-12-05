Stocks End 3‑Day Decline on AI Optimism

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares closed higher Friday, snapping a three‑day losing streak, as concerns on an artificial intelligence(AI) bubble eased following strong Broadcom earnings.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 56‑point‑54 points, or one‑point‑38 percent, to close at four‑thousand‑167‑point‑16. The main bourse ended the week up 67‑point‑11 points, or one‑point‑64 percent, from the previous Friday’s close of four‑thousand‑100‑point‑05.Turnover was moderate at 421 million shares worth 16‑point‑three trillion won, about eleven billion U.S. dollars, with gainers outnumbering losers 655 to 221.Broadcom’s better‑than‑expected earnings overnight eased investor fears of an AI bubble after this year’s sharp rally in tech stocks.In Seoul, Samsung Electronics climbed one‑point‑49 percent to 108‑thousand‑900 won, while SK hynix edged up one‑point‑06 percent to 571‑thousand won.Automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia advanced two‑point‑03 and two‑point‑36 percent, respectively.Defense firm Hanwha Aerospace jumped six‑point‑31 percent to 961‑thousand won.Meanwhile, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance tumbled 22‑point‑three percent to 489‑thousand‑500 won, following Thursday’s abrupt surge of 28‑point‑31 percent.The tech‑heavy KOSDAQ gained two‑point‑seven points, or zero‑point‑29 percent, to close at 937‑point‑34.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by zero‑point‑seven won, trading at one‑thousand‑473‑point‑seven won as of 3:30 p.m.