Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't to Push for Punitive Fines of Up to 3% of Sales for Repeated Security Breaches

Written: 2025-12-12 17:18:12Updated: 2025-12-12 17:59:28

Gov't to Push for Punitive Fines of Up to 3% of Sales for Repeated Security Breaches

Photo : YONHAP News

In the first half of 2026, the government will impose punitive fines of up to three percent of sales on companies that experience repeated security breaches.

The Ministry of Science and ICT announced the planned system as part of a cybersecurity policy package during a briefing for President Lee Jae Myung on Friday.

The punitive penalty would require new legislation and is separate from the Personal Information Protection Commission's push to levy up to ten percent of turnover for repeated and serious violations of the Personal Information Protection Act.

The ministry will also seek to raise the penalty for the delayed reporting of data breaches from its current 30 million won, or around 20-thousand U.S. dollars, to 50 million won, and to impose charges aimed at forcing companies to execute preventive measures.

Authorities' unannounced inspection of cybersecurity, currently limited to the nation's three leading mobile carriers, will expand to include platform operators, and the government will push for the development of an "AI cyber shield dome" for information sharing and hacking forecasts.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >