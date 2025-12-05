Menu Content

Sports

Teen Snowboarding Phenom Choi Gaon Wins FIS Halfpipe World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News / FIS Social media

South Korean teen snowboarder Choi Gaon won the women’s halfpipe at the International Ski Federation(FIS) Snowboarding World Cup in the Chinese city of Zhangjiakou on Friday.

The 17-year-old phenom finished first with 92-point-75 points to claim her first World Cup title of the season and her second World Cup victory after previously winning in Colorado in 2023.

Choi finished two-point-five points ahead of Rise Kudo of Japan, who finished in second place, and China's Cai Xuetong took third place with 80-point-five points.

Snowboard halfpipe is a major freestyle competition in which athletes ride a U-shaped snow structure, launching off steep walls to perform aerial tricks such as spins and flips, and are judged on the execution and variety of tricks, difficulty, pipe use and amplitude.

Choi is well-positioned to win a medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February.

The next snowboarding World Cup halfpipe event of the 2025-2026 season will take place in the U.S. state of Colorado on December 17.
