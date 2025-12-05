Menu Content

Gov't to Seek AI Cooperation in Supply Chains with US and in Physical AI with China

Written: 2025-12-12 17:33:27

Photo : YONHAP News

The government announced that it will take a partner-specific approach to artificial intelligence(AI) cooperation, in which collaborators, such as the U.S. and China, are divided into tailored focus areas.

While briefing President Lee Jae Myung on its work on Friday, the science ministry said it will work with the U.S. on joint research or on AI supply chains.

With China, the ministry said South Korea will seek cooperation on hardware, including robots and drones.

The ministry also unveiled plans to attract talent and startups in the Asia-Pacific region to make South Korea an AI hub.

Within the first half of next year, the ministry plans to devise a strategy to build and expand physical AI, with a focus on industries where South Korea is strong, including manufacturing, logistics and shipbuilding.

Through the strategy, the ministry aims to secure the building blocks of physical AI by 2030.

The ministry added that in the latter half of next year, it will launch a next-generation AI research organization tasked with developing artificial superintelligence.
