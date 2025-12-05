National Assembly Passes Franchisee Collective Bargaining Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Friday passed a revision to the Franchise Business Act that guarantees franchise owners the right to engage in collective bargaining with their headquarters.The bill was approved by a vote of 238 in favor, with three abstentions, out of 241 lawmakers present, following its designation as a fast-track item led by the ruling Democratic Party.The amendment introduces a registration system for franchisee associations with the Fair Trade Commission and obliges franchisors to engage in negotiations upon request, with corrective orders possible for parties that refuse to come to the table.The passage came after opposition lawmakers staged a filibuster earlier this week, arguing the measure could unduly burden franchisors.In a separate vote, the Assembly also approved a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act that expands public access to lower-court criminal rulings, with all 160 lawmakers present voting in favor.The amendment allows the inspection of criminal judgment documents that are not yet final and requires that text and numerical strings be searchable as keywords. The People Power Party boycotted the vote in protest of the ruling bloc’s broader judicial reform agenda.