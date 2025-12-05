Court Holds Third Detention Hearing for Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun

Photo : KBS News

A South Korean court on Friday held a third detention hearing for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is accused of aiding the enemy.The Seoul Central District Court opened the hearing at 2:30 p.m. and reviewed prosecutors’ request to detain Kim on charges including general treason and abuse of power.A ruling in favor of the government would mark Kim's third detention for a third case.Kim was first arrested on December 10 of last year on suspicion of helping plan the December 3 martial law declaration, and was re-detained in June after special prosecutors brought additional obstruction charges.Special prosecutors said the current charges carry a potential sentence of life imprisonment or a minimum of three years in prison, citing the seriousness of the alleged crimes and concerns about flight and evidence tampering.Kim stands accused of ordering the deployment of military drones toward Pyongyang in October of last year to provoke North Korea and justify the martial law declaration.