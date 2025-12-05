Third Worker Confirmed Dead in Library Construction Site Accident in Gwangju

Photo : YONHAP News

One of the two workers missing after a structure collapsed at the Gwangju Metropolitan Library construction site has been found dead.Fire authorities said the body was discovered at 1:03 a.m. on Saturday at the site in Chipyeong-dong, in the city’s Seo District.The victim was a 68-year-old worker identified by his surname, Ko.Officials said he was already dead when rescuers found him and his body was recovered about 30 minutes later.Authorities confirmed he had been working on plumbing in the basement shortly before the accident.With the latest discovery, the death toll has risen to three.Fire officials had suspended search operations on Friday due to safety concerns.The search resumed at midnight after work was completed to stabilize the structure by securing it with wires.The stabilization work was originally scheduled to end at 6 p.m. Friday but was delayed.The accident occurred at 1:58 p.m. on Thursday at the former Sangmu incineration plant site, where a new metropolitan library was under construction.Of the four workers buried in the accident, one remains missing.