NK News: Chinese Company Promotes Export of Drone Assembly Lines to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

According to a publication specializing in North Korea, a Chinese drone manufacturer has promoted shipments of drone production facilities to the North, despite United Nations Security Council sanctions that ban all machinery exports to the regime.NK News reported on a video that appeared Friday on Chinese social media, in which the company in Jiangsu Province says it is conducting a final test on the drone assembly lines before shipping them to the North.The company claims the lines can produce up to 100 drones in a given day.NK News said most such facilities for industrial use are included in UN Security Council Resolution 2397, adopted in 2017, which prohibits all machinery exports to the North.Pyongyang is believed to smuggle in low-cost Chinese drones for both civil and military use, and a 2021 report from the Security Council’s North Korea Sanctions Committee showed that a drone on display at the regime’s military parade in 2020 was a Chinese product.Shin Seung-ki, a senior analyst at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, told NK News that the assembly line imports could fundamentally transform the North’s drone manufacturing capabilities.