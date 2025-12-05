Menu Content

Science

US-Led AI Supply Chain Coalition Resolves to Pursue Cooperation

Written: 2025-12-13 13:40:49Updated: 2025-12-13 13:56:02

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-led coalition that includes South Korea and Japan has adopted a declaration on artificial intelligence(AI) supply chains, resolving to respond to nonmarket practices and pursue cooperation in cutting-edge industries.

The U.S. Department of State hosted the inaugural Pax Silica summit in Washington on Friday, attended by South Korea, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Israel, the United Arab Emirates(UAE) and Australia.

The declaration was signed by all participating countries except the UAE and the Netherlands.

The signatories said trustworthy systems are essential for their shared economic security, and that they support cooperation in strategic areas related to global technical supply chains.

The countries said they will seek to bolster cooperation in software applications and platforms, data infrastructure, semiconductors, mineral refining and processing, and energy.

The declaration also stressed the importance of fair market practices and a shared response to market distortions, in an apparent bid to keep China in check amid the country’s growing dominance in critical minerals, including rare earth elements used in military and electronics equipment.
