Opposition Parties Call for Special Investigation into Unification Church Gift Scandal

Written: 2025-12-13 14:29:33Updated: 2025-12-13 14:43:37

Opposition Parties Call for Special Investigation into Unification Church Gift Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The conservative opposition parties are calling for a special counsel investigation into allegations that politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties received money and gifts from the Unification Church.

At a press briefing Saturday, main opposition People Power Party(PPP) chief spokesperson Park Sung-hoon said neutrality and autonomy can only be guaranteed if the investigation is entrusted to a special prosecutor recommended by the opposition.

Park urged the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and President Lee Jae Myung to accept the proposal.

Minor Reform Party chief spokesperson Lee Dong-hoon said the special prosecutor should be selected from outside the two major parties, as proposed by party leader Lee Jun-seok.

The ruling party accused the opposition of carrying out a political offensive, with DP floor spokesperson Baek Seung-ah claiming the PPP is calling for a special counsel probe only to evade responsibility for its actions a year ago when the country was under martial law.
